Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENV. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Envestnet Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of ENV opened at $55.16 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Envestnet

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.