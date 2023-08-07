Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.85%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

