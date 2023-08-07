Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 679,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.27 on Monday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

