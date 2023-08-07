Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.15.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

