Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Belden by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Belden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,466,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Belden Trading Down 1.7 %

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

NYSE BDC opened at $87.25 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.