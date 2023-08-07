Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Cadence Bank by 14.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 203,821 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

