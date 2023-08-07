Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. CL King initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Activity

EnerSys Stock Performance

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $104.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. EnerSys has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.