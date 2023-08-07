Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $41.29 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.