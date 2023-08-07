National Bank Financial Comments on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$225.03 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

DPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

DPM opened at C$9.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.35. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$10.78.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

