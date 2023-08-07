National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Position Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 62.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NPK opened at $79.99 on Monday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.06 and a 52-week high of $82.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $566.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 7.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.