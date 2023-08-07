Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at $3,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 53,435 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 275,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $482,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $283.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

