nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $10,325.68 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 337 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $10,325.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,189 shares in the company, valued at $771,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $66,885.35.

On Friday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50.

nCino Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $29.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912,118 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 290,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.