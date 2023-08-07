Nephros (NEPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Nephros Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Nephros has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nephros Company Profile
Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nephros
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Euphoria Fades In Nikola, Momentum Shifts, And Bears Loom
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.