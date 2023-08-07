Nephros (NEPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Nephros has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nephros by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nephros by 89.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nephros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

