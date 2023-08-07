Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.59.

Shares of NBIX opened at $101.63 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 138,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

