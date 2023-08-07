Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Downgraded by Stephens

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

NIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

NIC opened at $83.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.74. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 158.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

