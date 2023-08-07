Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTDOY. Citigroup raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Nintendo by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Nintendo by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

