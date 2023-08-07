Nomad Foods (NOMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

NOMD stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,913,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 750,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 369.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 671,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476,977 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.