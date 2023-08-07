NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.04%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

