Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.00

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.89), with a volume of 26 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.91).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

