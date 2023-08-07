ODP (ODP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ODP to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ODP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ODP Price Performance

NASDAQ ODP opened at $47.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ODP has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at ODP

Several research firms have issued reports on ODP. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $591,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,743 shares in the company, valued at $46,174,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $591,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,743 shares in the company, valued at $46,174,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 20,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,038,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,928,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,911 shares of company stock worth $3,517,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ODP by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ODP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

