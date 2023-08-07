Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Mkm

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of ORA opened at $76.98 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,559,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

