Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.35 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,837,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

