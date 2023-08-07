Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.35 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.55 EPS.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OMI opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

