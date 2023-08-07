Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARR opened at $32.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.11. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

