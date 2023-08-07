Pariax LLC Sells 21,320 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pariax LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 9.4% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,229 shares of company stock valued at $24,002,443 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

