PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.