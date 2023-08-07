PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. PG&E has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PG&E by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

