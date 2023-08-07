Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,319 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.53 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on DOC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Further Reading

