PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PNM Resources has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

