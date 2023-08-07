PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.
PolyPid Price Performance
PYPD opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
