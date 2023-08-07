PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

PolyPid Price Performance

PYPD opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

PolyPid Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in PolyPid by 514.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

