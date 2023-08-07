Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

POOL opened at $381.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Pool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Pool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

