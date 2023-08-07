Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.48 million, a PE ratio of 104.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 678.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $230,376.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $230,376.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,333 shares of company stock worth $309,812 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

