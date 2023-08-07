PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. PPL updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $26.08 on Monday. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

