Profire Energy (PFIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.41 on Monday. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

