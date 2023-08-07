Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.00 million-$126.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.08 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Proto Labs Trading Down 3.6 %

Proto Labs stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $802.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Proto Labs by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

