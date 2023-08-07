Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reduced their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.92.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$53.74 on Monday. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$62.00. The company has a market cap of C$26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

