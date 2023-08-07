Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 91.19%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MIRM opened at $26.45 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $36,551.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at $966,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $36,551.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $226,797 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.