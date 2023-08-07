Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reduced by Northland Capmk

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearfield in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 4th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

Clearfield Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of CLFD opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $615.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Clearfield had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.