Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for eXp World in a report released on Friday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on eXp World in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

eXp World Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $24.26 on Monday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 485.30 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,104,783.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.