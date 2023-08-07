Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Infosys in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,616,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,111,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,232,000 after acquiring an additional 841,085 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

