Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Reduced by Analyst

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $514.95 million, a P/E ratio of -101.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.55. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $152.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.18 million.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently -124.99%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Marcus by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marcus by 71,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

