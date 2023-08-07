Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

QTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

Q2 stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,554 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 594.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,882 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after acquiring an additional 846,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.