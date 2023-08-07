Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Snap-on Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $18.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

NYSE SNA opened at $272.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on has a one year low of $200.75 and a one year high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

