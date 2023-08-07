Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

