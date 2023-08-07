Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Issued By Northland Capmk

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stem in a report released on Friday, August 4th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Stem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Stem Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

NYSE STEM opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Stem has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Stem by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stem by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Stem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Stem by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

