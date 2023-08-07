Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lowered by Zacks Research

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $8,551,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

