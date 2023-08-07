R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,915 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505,900 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,117,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,611,328 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,401 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

