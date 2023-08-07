Raymond James Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $76.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

XPO stock opened at $71.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 250,180 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in XPO by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

