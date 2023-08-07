Raymond James Raises Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $22.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,479,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 417.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 989,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

