Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Ready Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

